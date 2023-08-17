The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a triple) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed is hitting .225 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks.

Ahmed has had a hit in 30 of 58 games this year (51.7%), including multiple hits seven times (12.1%).

In 58 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.

Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (19.0%), with more than one RBI in five of them (8.6%).

In 12 of 58 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .278 AVG .178 .337 OBP .196 .367 SLG .289 5 XBH 7 1 HR 1 6 RBI 11 15/7 K/BB 28/2 3 SB 2

