Lourdes Gurriel Jr. vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:23 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.314 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rockies.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 71 of 108 games this season (65.7%), with at least two hits on 26 occasions (24.1%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 40 games this year (37.0%), Gurriel has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (35.2%), including eight multi-run games (7.4%).
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|54
|.250
|AVG
|.265
|.307
|OBP
|.306
|.495
|SLG
|.442
|26
|XBH
|20
|10
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|30
|43/15
|K/BB
|31/9
|3
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.1 per game).
- Hill makes the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 43-year-old's 5.24 ERA ranks 58th, 1.508 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8 K/9 ranks 45th among qualifying pitchers this season.
