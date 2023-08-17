The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Kyle Lewis (batting .188 in his past 10 games, with a double and three walks), take on starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Rockies.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate

Lewis has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .195.

This season, Lewis has totaled at least one hit in six of 13 games (46.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

Lewis has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 .231 AVG .179 .231 OBP .258 .231 SLG .357 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 3/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings