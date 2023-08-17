Ketel Marte -- .179 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the hill, on August 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Rockies.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte has an OPS of .835, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

Marte has gotten at least one hit in 72.6% of his games this season (82 of 113), with at least two hits 31 times (27.4%).

Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (15.9%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has had at least one RBI in 34.5% of his games this season (39 of 113), with more than one RBI 16 times (14.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 56 games this season (49.6%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .292 AVG .264 .366 OBP .341 .469 SLG .494 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 22 RBI 40 34/23 K/BB 45/25 3 SB 3

