On Thursday, Jace Peterson (hitting .143 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Rockies.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson has seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 40 walks while batting .218.

Peterson has gotten a hit in 53 of 103 games this season (51.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (10.7%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (4.9%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (18.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (6.8%).

He has scored in 26 games this year (25.2%), including multiple runs in four games.

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 45 .125 AVG .262 .364 OBP .346 .125 SLG .369 0 XBH 8 0 HR 3 0 RBI 15 2/3 K/BB 36/16 0 SB 3

