The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Geraldo Perdomo (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Rich Hill and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Rich Hill TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is hitting .270 with 18 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.

In 55 of 99 games this season (55.6%) Perdomo has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (26.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 99), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this year (26 of 99), with two or more RBI eight times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .231 AVG .310 .337 OBP .402 .372 SLG .439 14 XBH 13 3 HR 3 16 RBI 22 35/24 K/BB 24/22 7 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings