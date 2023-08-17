The Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60) will look to Christian Walker, currently on a three-game homer streak, against the San Diego Padres (58-63) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, at PETCO Park.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Rich Hill (7-12) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (12-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hill - SD (7-12, 5.24 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (12-5, 3.24 ERA)

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.

During 25 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.

Gallen is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Gallen will look to continue a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Zac Gallen vs. Padres

He will face a Padres offense that ranks 14th in the league with 556 total runs scored while batting .240 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .413 slugging percentage (16th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 153 home runs (10th in the league).

Gallen has a 1.89 ERA and a 0.789 WHIP against the Padres this season in 19 innings pitched, allowing a .186 batting average over three appearances.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (7-12) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 25th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 43-year-old has an ERA of 5.24 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 24 games this season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 24 starts this season.

In 24 starts, Hill has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has made 24 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 45th in K/9 (8).

Rich Hill vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are batting .255 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .421 (eighth in the league) with 135 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 14-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 7 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

