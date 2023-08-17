Diamondbacks vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 17
The Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60) will look to Christian Walker, currently on a three-game homer streak, against the San Diego Padres (58-63) at 9:40 PM ET on Thursday, at PETCO Park.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Rich Hill (7-12) to the mound, while Zac Gallen (12-5) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Hill - SD (7-12, 5.24 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (12-5, 3.24 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen
- Gallen (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 155 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- During 25 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.24 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
- Gallen is trying to extend a third-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Gallen will look to continue a 16-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per outing).
- In six of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Zac Gallen vs. Padres
- He will face a Padres offense that ranks 14th in the league with 556 total runs scored while batting .240 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .413 slugging percentage (16th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 153 home runs (10th in the league).
- Gallen has a 1.89 ERA and a 0.789 WHIP against the Padres this season in 19 innings pitched, allowing a .186 batting average over three appearances.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill
- Hill (7-12) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 25th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- The 43-year-old has an ERA of 5.24 and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 24 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start seven times in 24 starts this season.
- In 24 starts, Hill has pitched through or past the fifth inning 18 times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.
- He has made 24 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 45th in K/9 (8).
Rich Hill vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks are batting .255 this season, 10th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .421 (eighth in the league) with 135 home runs.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 14-for-36 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 7 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.