In the series opener on Thursday, August 17, Rich Hill will take the hill for the San Diego Padres (58-63) as they square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks (61-60), who will answer with Zac Gallen. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-110). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Hill - SD (7-12, 5.24 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (12-5, 3.24 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 90 times and won 48, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Padres have a 48-45 record (winning 51.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have won in 28, or 44.4%, of the 63 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 28-35 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+130) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Ketel Marte 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Kyle Lewis 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Corbin Carroll 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 17th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

