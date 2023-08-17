The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Thursday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Juan Soto and Christian Walker among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Padres have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -115 -105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Diamondbacks have fallen short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 contests that had a set runline.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (44.4%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 23-34, a 40.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of its 121 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-31 31-29 22-25 39-35 42-42 19-18

