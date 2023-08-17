Christian Walker -- hitting .395 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Rich Hill on the mound, on August 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 120 hits, which is best among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .275 with 62 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 35th, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.

Walker will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .526 with five homers during his last outings.

Walker has gotten a hit in 75 of 117 games this year (64.1%), including 34 multi-hit games (29.1%).

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games this season, and 5.6% of his plate appearances.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 10 contests.

In 46.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.0%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .281 AVG .269 .360 OBP .340 .567 SLG .524 32 XBH 30 14 HR 14 38 RBI 44 48/25 K/BB 48/24 3 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings