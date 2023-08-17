On Thursday, Buddy Kennedy (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rockies.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SDPA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)

  • Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
  • In 14 of 29 games last season (48.3%) Kennedy got at least one hit, and in four of those contests (13.8%) he picked up more than one.
  • He went deep once out of 29 games a year ago, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Kennedy picked up an RBI in six of 29 games last season (20.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored 10 times last season in 29 games (34.5%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
15 GP 14
.304 AVG .108
.358 OBP .195
.457 SLG .162
4 XBH 1
1 HR 0
11 RBI 1
12/4 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Hill gets the start for the Padres, his 25th of the season. He is 7-12 with a 5.24 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 125 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (5.24), 60th in WHIP (1.508), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
