On Thursday, Buddy Kennedy (coming off going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rich Hill TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)

Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

In 14 of 29 games last season (48.3%) Kennedy got at least one hit, and in four of those contests (13.8%) he picked up more than one.

He went deep once out of 29 games a year ago, going deep in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

Kennedy picked up an RBI in six of 29 games last season (20.7%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored 10 times last season in 29 games (34.5%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 14 .304 AVG .108 .358 OBP .195 .457 SLG .162 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 11 RBI 1 12/4 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

