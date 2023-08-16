2023 Women’s World Cup Semifinal Betting Odds - August 16
Aiming to reach the 2023 Women's World Cup final (on August 20), four squads will play in the semis as the tournament in Australia and New Zealand nears the end.
Below we provide the betting info to break down ahead of you place a wager on Wednesday's Women's World Cup action.
Wednesday's Women's World Cup Match Odds
Here's the most up-to-date odds for Wednesday's match at the 2023 Women's World Cup:
|Match
|Time
|TV
|Favorite (Odds)
|Underdog (Odds)
|Australia vs. England
|6:00 AM ET
|FOX US
|England (+133)
|Australia (+231)
2023 Women's World Cup Favorites
Need the download on the top favorites at this year's Women's World Cup? We've listed which countries have the best odds to win below:
|Odds to Win
|Spain
|+160
|England
|+190
|Australia
|+400
|Sweden
|+425
|Japan
|+450
|Netherlands
|+1100
|Norway
|+5000
|Switzerland
|+10000
|New Zealand
|+25000
|South Korea
|+50000
