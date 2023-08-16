The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tommy Pham (.395 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 17 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .260.

Pham is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 52.9% of his 85 games this season, Pham has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (34.1%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.2%).

He has scored in 24 of 85 games this season, and more than once 8 times.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 38 .316 AVG .228 .350 OBP .310 .579 SLG .398 3 XBH 12 1 HR 4 5 RBI 17 3/1 K/BB 32/15 1 SB 7

Rockies Pitching Rankings