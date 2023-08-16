The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rockies.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Ahmed At The Plate

Ahmed has nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .224.

Ahmed has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (29 of 57), with more than one hit seven times (12.3%).

He has gone deep in two of 57 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (17.5%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had more than one.

In 12 of 57 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 28 .278 AVG .174 .337 OBP .193 .367 SLG .267 5 XBH 6 1 HR 1 6 RBI 8 15/7 K/BB 27/2 3 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings