Nick Ahmed vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Nick Ahmed (.233 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rockies.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed has nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .224.
- Ahmed has gotten at least one hit in 50.9% of his games this year (29 of 57), with more than one hit seven times (12.3%).
- He has gone deep in two of 57 games played this year, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (17.5%), Ahmed has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (7.0%) he had more than one.
- In 12 of 57 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.278
|AVG
|.174
|.337
|OBP
|.193
|.367
|SLG
|.267
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|27/2
|3
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Gomber will try to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.33 ERA ranks 59th, 1.456 WHIP ranks 55th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
