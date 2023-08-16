On Wednesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .259 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 68th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Gurriel enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .333 with one homer.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.3% of them.

Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 18 of them (16.8%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 40 games this year (37.4%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 38 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 53 .250 AVG .268 .307 OBP .308 .495 SLG .446 26 XBH 20 10 HR 9 34 RBI 30 43/15 K/BB 31/9 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings