Kyle Lewis vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Lewis -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .162.
- In five of 12 games this season, Lewis has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Lewis has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in one of 12 games.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.231
|AVG
|.125
|.231
|OBP
|.192
|.231
|SLG
|.292
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|3/0
|K/BB
|10/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (9-9) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.33 ERA ranks 59th, 1.456 WHIP ranks 55th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
