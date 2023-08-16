Ketel Marte vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the mound, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -111)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with a slugging percentage of .485, fueled by 45 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 32nd in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 72.3% of his 112 games this season, Marte has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 18 games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Marte has driven home a run in 39 games this season (34.8%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 56 games this season (50.0%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.292
|AVG
|.265
|.366
|OBP
|.344
|.469
|SLG
|.500
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|40
|34/23
|K/BB
|45/25
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 171 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Gomber will look to grab his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.33 ERA ranks 59th, 1.456 WHIP ranks 55th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 60th.
