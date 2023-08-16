On Wednesday, Jose Herrera (hitting .130 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Jose Herrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jose Herrera At The Plate

Herrera is hitting .218 with four doubles and 12 walks.

In 37.5% of his 32 games this season, Herrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 32 games this year.

In six games this season, Herrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jose Herrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .167 AVG .278 .239 OBP .400 .167 SLG .389 0 XBH 4 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 13/4 K/BB 11/8 1 SB 0

