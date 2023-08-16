Geraldo Perdomo vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Geraldo Perdomo (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Rockies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Geraldo Perdomo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo has 84 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .369.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 104th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- In 55.6% of his 99 games this season, Perdomo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 26 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 99 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (6.1%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo has had at least one RBI in 26.3% of his games this season (26 of 99), with two or more RBI eight times (8.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.231
|AVG
|.310
|.337
|OBP
|.402
|.372
|SLG
|.439
|14
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|3
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/24
|K/BB
|24/22
|7
|SB
|6
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (9-9) to the mound to make his 25th start of the season as he looks for his 10th win. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.33 ERA ranks 59th, 1.456 WHIP ranks 55th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.