Gabriel Moreno vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on August 16 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 41 of 72 games this season (56.9%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (25.0%).
- He has homered in 4.2% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.9% of his games this season, Moreno has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 72 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.302
|AVG
|.235
|.344
|OBP
|.280
|.345
|SLG
|.374
|5
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Gomber (9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.33), 55th in WHIP (1.456), and 60th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers.
