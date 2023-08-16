How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 16
Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Wednesday at Coors Field against Slade Cecconi, who is projected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch will be at 3:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks rank 18th in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona's .419 slugging percentage ranks ninth-best in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' .254 batting average ranks 11th in MLB.
- Arizona is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (561 total).
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks average MLB's 20th-ranked WHIP (1.345).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks will send Cecconi (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up one hit.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/11/2023
|Padres
|L 10-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Blake Snell
|8/12/2023
|Padres
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/13/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/14/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Chris Flexen
|8/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 8-5
|Away
|Joe Mantiply
|Ty Blach
|8/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Slade Cecconi
|Austin Gomber
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
|8/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
|8/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Montgomery
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.