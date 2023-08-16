Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-60) and Colorado Rockies (46-74) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on August 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Slade Cecconi to the mound, while Austin Gomber (9-9) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 50 times and won 30, or 60%, of those games.

Arizona has a record of 24-14, a 63.2% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Diamondbacks have a 56.5% chance to win.

Arizona has scored 561 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.67).

Diamondbacks Schedule