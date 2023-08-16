Corbin Carroll vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Corbin Carroll (batting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll is hitting .271 with 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 45th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 75 of 113 games this season (66.4%), including 29 multi-hit games (25.7%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (17.7%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40 games this year (35.4%), Carroll has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 59 times this season (52.2%), including 20 games with multiple runs (17.7%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|.262
|AVG
|.281
|.335
|OBP
|.371
|.486
|SLG
|.533
|24
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|48/25
|12
|SB
|23
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies give up the second-most home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber will try to claim his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.33), 55th in WHIP (1.456), and 60th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
