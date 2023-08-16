The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker has 117 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with three homers over the course of his last outings.

Walker has had a hit in 74 of 116 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (28.4%).

He has gone deep in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (24 of 116), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 47 games this year (40.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (15.5%).

He has scored in 53 games this year (45.7%), including six multi-run games (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 58 .281 AVG .259 .360 OBP .327 .567 SLG .491 32 XBH 28 14 HR 12 38 RBI 40 48/25 K/BB 48/22 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings