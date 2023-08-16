Christian Walker vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Christian Walker and his .692 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -139)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker has 117 hits, which leads Arizona hitters this season, while batting .270 with 60 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 47th in batting average, 48th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Walker will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
- Walker has had a hit in 74 of 116 games this year (63.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (28.4%).
- He has gone deep in 20.7% of his games in 2023 (24 of 116), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 47 games this year (40.5%), with two or more RBI in 18 of those contests (15.5%).
- He has scored in 53 games this year (45.7%), including six multi-run games (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|58
|.281
|AVG
|.259
|.360
|OBP
|.327
|.567
|SLG
|.491
|32
|XBH
|28
|14
|HR
|12
|38
|RBI
|40
|48/25
|K/BB
|48/22
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rockies, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.33 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.33), 55th in WHIP (1.456), and 60th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.