The Arizona Diamondbacks and Buddy Kennedy, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)

Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Kennedy had a hit 14 times last year in 29 games (48.3%), including four multi-hit games (13.8%).

Appearing in 29 games last season, he hit only one home run.

Kennedy picked up an RBI in 20.7% of his 29 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of those contests (three). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He touched home plate in 10 of his 29 games last year.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 14 .304 AVG .108 .358 OBP .195 .457 SLG .162 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 11 RBI 1 12/4 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

