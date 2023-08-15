Tommy Pham Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .258.
- Pham is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Pham has gotten a hit in 44 of 84 games this season (52.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (21.4%).
- In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Pham has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (8.3%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season (27.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|38
|.316
|AVG
|.228
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.579
|SLG
|.398
|3
|XBH
|12
|1
|HR
|4
|5
|RBI
|17
|3/1
|K/BB
|32/15
|1
|SB
|7
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.48).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blach (1-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.22 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .315 batting average against him.
