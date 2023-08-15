Tommy Pham -- with an on-base percentage of .270 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham has 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .258.

Pham is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Pham has gotten a hit in 44 of 84 games this season (52.4%), with more than one hit on 18 occasions (21.4%).

In 11.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (8.3%).

He has scored in 23 games this season (27.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 38 .316 AVG .228 .350 OBP .310 .579 SLG .398 3 XBH 12 1 HR 4 5 RBI 17 3/1 K/BB 32/15 1 SB 7

Rockies Pitching Rankings