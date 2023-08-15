Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Ahmed -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Nick Ahmed At The Plate
- Ahmed is batting .216 with nine doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Ahmed has picked up a hit in 28 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits six times.
- In 56 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
- Ahmed has picked up an RBI in 17.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 7.1% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.278
|AVG
|.157
|.337
|OBP
|.176
|.367
|SLG
|.253
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|8
|15/7
|K/BB
|27/2
|3
|SB
|2
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.22 ERA and 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .315 to opposing batters.
