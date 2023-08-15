On Tuesday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (batting .314 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Ty Blach. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .257.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 66.0% of his 106 games this year, with multiple hits in 23.6% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17.0% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 36.8% of his games this season, Gurriel has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (14.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 37 games this season (34.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .250 AVG .264 .307 OBP .306 .495 SLG .447 26 XBH 20 10 HR 9 34 RBI 29 43/15 K/BB 31/9 3 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings