Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ketel Marte -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -200)
Explore More About This Game
Ketel Marte At The Plate
- Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Marte has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.
- In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 34.2% of his games this season, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.292
|AVG
|.266
|.366
|OBP
|.343
|.469
|SLG
|.505
|20
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|12
|22
|RBI
|38
|34/23
|K/BB
|43/24
|3
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blach (1-1) takes the mound for the Rockies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.22 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .315 against him.
