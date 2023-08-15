Ketel Marte -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Coors Field

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona with an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .487.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 30th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Marte has reached base via a hit in 80 games this season (of 111 played), and had multiple hits in 31 of those games.

In 18 games this year, he has gone deep (16.2%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.2% of his games this season, Marte has picked up at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 55 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 56 .292 AVG .266 .366 OBP .343 .469 SLG .505 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 22 RBI 38 34/23 K/BB 43/24 3 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings