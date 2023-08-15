Geraldo Perdomo -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Ty Blach

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

Perdomo is batting .267 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.

Perdomo has gotten at least one hit in 55.1% of his games this season (54 of 98), with more than one hit 25 times (25.5%).

In 6.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Perdomo has picked up an RBI in 26 games this year (26.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (8.2%).

He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .231 AVG .305 .337 OBP .400 .372 SLG .430 14 XBH 12 3 HR 3 16 RBI 22 35/24 K/BB 24/22 7 SB 6

