Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- with a slugging percentage of .556 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is batting .274 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 41 of 71 games this year (57.7%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (25.4%).
- He has homered in 4.2% of his games this year, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Moreno has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this season (23 of 71), with two or more RBI four times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 71 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|32
|.302
|AVG
|.245
|.344
|OBP
|.292
|.345
|SLG
|.391
|5
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|17
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.48 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .315 against him.
