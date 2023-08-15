Top Player Prop Bets for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies on August 15, 2023
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Corbin Carroll, Ryan McMahon and others in this matchup.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs, 44 walks and 59 RBI (111 total hits). He has swiped 35 bases.
- He's slashing .271/.352/.511 on the season.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ketel Marte Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Marte Stats
- Ketel Marte has 19 doubles, seven triples, 19 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (120 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .278/.354/.487 on the season.
Marte Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 105 hits with 25 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 59 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .250/.334/.460 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Aug. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Aug. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
