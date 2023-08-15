How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 15
Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies hit the field against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks are 18th in baseball with 132 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Arizona is ninth in baseball, slugging .419.
- The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).
- Arizona ranks 12th in runs scored with 553 (4.6 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.
- The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game, the third-best mark in MLB.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Arizona has a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.346).
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Joe Mantiply will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old southpaw came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 18 appearances so far.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/9/2023
|Dodgers
|L 2-0
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Bobby Miller
|8/11/2023
|Padres
|L 10-5
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Blake Snell
|8/12/2023
|Padres
|W 3-0
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/13/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/14/2023
|Rockies
|L 6-4
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Chris Flexen
|8/15/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Joe Mantiply
|Ty Blach
|8/16/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Austin Gomber
|8/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Rich Hill
|8/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Seth Lugo
|8/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Yu Darvish
|8/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Michael Wacha
