Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies will try to knock off Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams square off on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Diamondbacks (-150). The over/under is 12.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 12.5 -115 -105 - - -

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Diamondbacks and their opponents are 2-6-2 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Diamondbacks failed to cover.

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have won 59.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (29-20).

Arizona has a record of 15-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Diamondbacks a 60% chance to win.

Arizona has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 119 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-63-7).

The Diamondbacks have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-31 29-29 21-25 38-35 42-42 17-18

