Tuesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-60) and Colorado Rockies (46-73) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on August 15.

The probable pitchers are Joe Mantiply (1-1) for the Diamondbacks and Ty Blach (1-1) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 49 times and won 29, or 59.2%, of those games.

Arizona is 13-7 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Arizona has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 553 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Schedule