Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Discover More About This Game
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .271.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- Carroll has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.
- Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (17.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|53
|.262
|AVG
|.282
|.335
|OBP
|.371
|.486
|SLG
|.538
|24
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|48/24
|12
|SB
|23
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.48).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (170 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are hitting .315 against him.
