The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ty Blach and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 23 doubles, six triples, 21 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .271.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Carroll has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 112 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

Looking at the 112 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (17.9%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has picked up an RBI in 35.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 59 games this season, with multiple runs 20 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 53 .262 AVG .282 .335 OBP .371 .486 SLG .538 24 XBH 26 10 HR 11 30 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 48/24 12 SB 23

Rockies Pitching Rankings