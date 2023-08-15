Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Rockies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker leads Arizona in total hits (116) this season while batting .270 with 59 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.
- In 63.5% of his games this year (73 of 115), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 115), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker has driven in a run in 46 games this season (40.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.281
|AVG
|.259
|.360
|OBP
|.325
|.567
|SLG
|.482
|32
|XBH
|27
|14
|HR
|11
|38
|RBI
|38
|48/25
|K/BB
|48/21
|3
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.48 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 170 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.22, with 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .315 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.