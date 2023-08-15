Christian Walker -- with a slugging percentage of .615 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the hill, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Rockies.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

Ty Blach TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker leads Arizona in total hits (116) this season while batting .270 with 59 extra-base hits.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 47th in on base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Walker enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with two homers.

In 63.5% of his games this year (73 of 115), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (23 of 115), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Walker has driven in a run in 46 games this season (40.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year (45.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .281 AVG .259 .360 OBP .325 .567 SLG .482 32 XBH 27 14 HR 11 38 RBI 38 48/25 K/BB 48/21 3 SB 5

Rockies Pitching Rankings