As of December 31 the Arizona Cardinals' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +20000, make them the second-longest shot in the league.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.

On offense, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

Last year the Cardinals picked up three wins on the road, but just one at home.

As favorites last season Arizona recorded just one victory (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won just one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

On the ground, James Conner had seven touchdowns and 782 yards (46.0 per game) last year.

In the passing game, Conner scored one touchdown, with 46 catches for 300 yards.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (41.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (23.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (27.5 per game) and two touchdowns in 17 games.

Isaiah Simmons had two interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and seven passes defended last year.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders - +8000 2 September 17 Giants - +6600 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1500 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +1000 5 October 8 Bengals - +1100 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +3500 8 October 29 Ravens - +1800 9 November 5 @ Browns - +3500 10 November 12 Falcons - +8000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +20000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +1000 16 December 24 @ Bears - +6000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +800 18 January 7 Seahawks - +3500

