Buddy Kennedy -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.

Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Ty Blach

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)

Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.

Kennedy had a base hit in 14 out of 29 games last year (48.3%), with multiple hits in four of those contests (13.8%).

Logging a trip to the plate in 29 games last season, he hit only one homer.

In six of 29 games last season (20.7%), Kennedy picked up an RBI, and three of those games (10.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored 10 times last year in 29 games (34.5%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 15 GP 14 .304 AVG .108 .358 OBP .195 .457 SLG .162 4 XBH 1 1 HR 0 11 RBI 1 12/4 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

