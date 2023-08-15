Buddy Kennedy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Buddy Kennedy -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ty Blach on the mound, on August 15 at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Buddy Kennedy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ty Blach
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Buddy Kennedy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Buddy Kennedy At The Plate (2022)
- Kennedy hit .217 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Kennedy had a base hit in 14 out of 29 games last year (48.3%), with multiple hits in four of those contests (13.8%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 29 games last season, he hit only one homer.
- In six of 29 games last season (20.7%), Kennedy picked up an RBI, and three of those games (10.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored 10 times last year in 29 games (34.5%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Buddy Kennedy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|.304
|AVG
|.108
|.358
|OBP
|.195
|.457
|SLG
|.162
|4
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|1
|12/4
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Blach makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.22 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.22 ERA and 3.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .315 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.