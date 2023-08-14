On Monday, Tommy Pham (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Pham At The Plate

Pham is hitting .258 with 16 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 32 walks.

Pham will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with one homer in his last outings.

Pham has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 84 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.4% of them.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (11.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pham has had an RBI in 28 games this season (33.3%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 27.4% of his games this year (23 of 84), he has scored, and in seven of those games (8.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 4 .306 AVG .071 .385 OBP .188 .537 SLG .071 13 XBH 0 6 HR 0 17 RBI 1 24/14 K/BB 6/2 3 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings