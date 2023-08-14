The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Explore More About This Game

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is batting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Gurriel has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.

In 17.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has driven home a run in 39 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored in 36 games this season (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .250 AVG .265 .307 OBP .307 .495 SLG .451 26 XBH 20 10 HR 9 34 RBI 29 43/15 K/BB 31/9 3 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings