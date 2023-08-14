The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

  • Gurriel is batting .258 with 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
  • Gurriel has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 105 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.8% of those games.
  • In 17.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has driven home a run in 39 games this season (37.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored in 36 games this season (34.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
53 GP 51
.250 AVG .265
.307 OBP .307
.495 SLG .451
26 XBH 20
10 HR 9
34 RBI 29
43/15 K/BB 31/9
3 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
  • The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen (1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 7.92 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .343 to his opponents.
