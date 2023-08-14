The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Ketel Marte (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Padres.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: -105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Ketel Marte At The Plate

Marte leads Arizona in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.492) and OPS (.849) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 24th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.

In 80 of 110 games this year (72.7%) Marte has picked up a hit, and in 31 of those games he had more than one (28.2%).

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (18 of 110), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Marte has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 55 times this year (50.0%), including 17 games with multiple runs (15.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 55 .292 AVG .271 .366 OBP .348 .469 SLG .514 20 XBH 25 7 HR 12 22 RBI 38 34/23 K/BB 41/24 3 SB 3

