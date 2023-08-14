Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jake McCarthy (batting .192 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate
- McCarthy is hitting .245 with six doubles, five triples, two home runs and 26 walks.
- McCarthy has picked up a hit in 43 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 82 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- McCarthy has driven in a run in 12 games this year (14.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 35.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 3.7%.
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.252
|AVG
|.236
|.299
|OBP
|.356
|.381
|SLG
|.264
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|8
|32/9
|K/BB
|24/17
|16
|SB
|10
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- Flexen (1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
