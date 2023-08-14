The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Jace Peterson (.190 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Padres.

Jace Peterson Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jace Peterson At The Plate

Peterson is batting .219 with seven doubles, two triples, six home runs and 40 walks.

Peterson has picked up a hit in 51.5% of his 101 games this year, with multiple hits in 10.9% of them.

He has gone deep in 5.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 101), and 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Peterson has picked up an RBI in 17.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 26 times this year (25.7%), including four games with multiple runs (4.0%).

Jace Peterson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .179 AVG .262 .280 OBP .346 .279 SLG .369 7 XBH 8 3 HR 3 13 RBI 15 41/20 K/BB 36/16 8 SB 3

Rockies Pitching Rankings