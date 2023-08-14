On Monday, Geraldo Perdomo (.281 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points below season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Flexen. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Padres.

Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)



Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate

  • Perdomo is batting .270 with 17 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 46 walks.
  • Perdomo has had a hit in 54 of 97 games this year (55.7%), including multiple hits 25 times (25.8%).
  • He has homered in 6.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Perdomo has driven home a run in 26 games this season (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in 42 games this season (43.3%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).

Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 45
.231 AVG .311
.337 OBP .407
.372 SLG .439
14 XBH 12
3 HR 3
16 RBI 22
35/24 K/BB 23/22
7 SB 6

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.49).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Flexen (1-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He has a 7.92 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • In 20 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.92 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.
