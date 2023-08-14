Gabriel Moreno -- batting .393 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Padres.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate

Moreno is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Moreno has gotten a hit in 40 of 70 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (25.7%).

In three games this season, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 31.4% of his games this year, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .302 AVG .243 .344 OBP .291 .345 SLG .383 5 XBH 9 0 HR 3 12 RBI 16 25/9 K/BB 29/7 3 SB 1

Rockies Pitching Rankings