Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gabriel Moreno -- batting .393 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate
- Moreno is hitting .274 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
- Moreno has gotten a hit in 40 of 70 games this year (57.1%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (25.7%).
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (4.3%, and 1.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Moreno has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (5.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 of 70 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.302
|AVG
|.243
|.344
|OBP
|.291
|.345
|SLG
|.383
|5
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|16
|25/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|3
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.49 team ERA ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow 169 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Flexen (1-5) takes the mound for the Rockies in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 7.92 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 7.92 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.
