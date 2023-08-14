Corbin Carroll will lead the charge for the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) on Monday, August 14, when they battle Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (45-73) at Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +180 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (-225). Arizona is a 2.5-run favorite (at +100 odds). The total for the matchup has been set at 11.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly - ARI (9-5, 3.20 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-5, 7.92 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Diamondbacks' matchup versus the Rockies but aren't sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (-225) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to defeat the Rockies with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.44.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Ketel Marte hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have been favored 48 times and won 29, or 60.4%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played five times as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Arizona has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

In the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total two times.

The Rockies have won in 41, or 39.8%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win two times in 24 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (-110) 2.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (-110) Geraldo Perdomo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+175) Jake McCarthy 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+130) Tommy Pham 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+110) Christian Walker 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (-120)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +10000 18th 4th Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.