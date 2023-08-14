Monday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-59) and Colorado Rockies (45-73) matching up at Coors Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on August 14.

The probable starters are Merrill Kelly (9-5) for the Diamondbacks and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-6-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 29 out of the 48 games, or 60.4%, in which they've been favored.

Arizona has entered five games this season favored by -225 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 549 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule