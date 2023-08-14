Corbin Carroll Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Rockies - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Corbin Carroll (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Chris Flexen and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -208)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Diamondbacks Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Rockies Prediction
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 111 hits, which is tops among Arizona hitters this season, while batting .273 with 50 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Carroll has gotten a hit in 74 of 111 games this season (66.7%), with at least two hits on 29 occasions (26.1%).
- He has gone deep in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has an RBI in 40 of 111 games this season, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 58 of 111 games this year, and more than once 20 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.286
|.335
|OBP
|.373
|.486
|SLG
|.547
|24
|XBH
|26
|10
|HR
|11
|30
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|46/23
|12
|SB
|23
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.49).
- The Rockies surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (169 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Flexen (1-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.92 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.92, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.