Alek Thomas -- with an on-base percentage of .192 in his past 10 games, 74 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Colorado Rockies, with Chris Flexen on the mound, on August 14 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Padres.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Chris Flexen

Chris Flexen TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is hitting .231 with 12 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 10 walks.

In 37 of 74 games this season (50.0%) Thomas has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (18.9%).

In 9.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Thomas has driven in a run in 19 games this season (25.7%), including three games with more than one RBI (4.1%).

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (33.8%), including six games with multiple runs (8.1%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .282 AVG .188 .319 OBP .218 .491 SLG .328 13 XBH 10 3 HR 4 13 RBI 9 24/5 K/BB 36/5 2 SB 4

Rockies Pitching Rankings